ISLAMABAD, December 27: Pakistan People’s Party leader and slain Benazir Bhutto’s close aide Naheed Khan in a no holds barred talk said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should question his father about his mother’s murderers.
“Zardari ruled for five years, why did he not arrest her murderers,” she said speaking at morning show Geo Pakistan.
The United Nations was contacted for help in investigating the murder after 13 months, and when the report came out it was initially praised but later rejected, she said.
Naheed Khan alleged that Zardari does not let Bilawal take bold stances, and when he saw Bilawal’s politics had matured during his recent visit to Punjab, he returned to Pakistan.
She said that Zardari was the worst thing that happened to the party, and the workers consider themselves orphans now. “They visit Benazir’s grave with heavy hearts,” she said.
Naheed Khan added that many die-hard workers of the PPP distanced themselves from the party after Zardari took over.
When Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 she fell into Naheed Khan’s lap who was riding the car with her. Journalists who covered her rallies recall how she would act as a human shield for Benazir.-Agencies
Bilawal should ask father why he didn’t arrest Benazir’s killers: Naheed Khan
