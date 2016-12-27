Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Army to continue its role towards national security: Gen Bajwa

December 27, 2016
Army to continue its role towards national security: Gen Bajwa
RAWALPINDI, December 27: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday pledged that Pakistan Army shall continue to perform its role towards national security.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was addressing the officers of Rawalpindi Garrison at General Headquarters (GHQ) auditorium.
General Bajwa’s address focused on professional matters and security challenges. He acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of offers as leaders in strengthening the institution particularly during operation Zarb-eAzb.
The Army Chief also shared his thoughts about prevailing security environment and challenges confronting Pakista, Pakistan Armed Forces and way forward. – DNA

