JUI-F Chief meets Shujaat in Islamabad: Shujaat and Fazl discuss prevailing political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, December 27: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has convened a meeting with chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday and discussed matters concerning country’s politics.
The meeting took place in the federal capital at residence of PML-Q leader that continued for at least two hours.
Former prime minister, Chaudhry Shujaat and Fazlur Rehman discussed prevailing political situation in the country. Visiting Fazlur Rehman gave his viewpoint over national reconciliation.
Sources have reported that JUI-F chief will be convening meetings with leaders of different parties including Asif Ali Zardari to ‘convince’ them for efforts to strengthen democracy.-Agencies

