Expresses optimism that ISI would come up to the expectations of the nation by defeating nefarious designs of the enemies against Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, December 28: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday commended the role of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in fight against terrorism and extremism.
“The premier intelligence agency had rendered supreme sacrifices for the defence of the motherland,” the President said in a meeting with the newly-appointed Director General ISI, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.
According to a statement, the President expressed optimism that ISI would come up to the expectations of the nation by defeating nefarious designs of the enemies against Pakistan.
The President felicitated Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar on his appointment as DG ISI and expressed the hope that he would effectively discharge his new responsibilities in the light of his professional acumen and vast experience.-DNA
ISI role in fight against terrorism commendable: Mamnoon Hussain
ISLAMABAD, December 28: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday commended the role of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in fight against terrorism and extremism.
“The premier intelligence agency had rendered supreme sacrifices for the defence of the motherland,” the President said in a meeting with the newly-appointed Director General ISI, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.
According to a statement, the President expressed optimism that ISI would come up to the expectations of the nation by defeating nefarious designs of the enemies against Pakistan.
The President felicitated Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar on his appointment as DG ISI and expressed the hope that he would effectively discharge his new responsibilities in the light of his professional acumen and vast experience.-DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
PM continuously telling a lie on Panama ...
December 28, 2016
PTI to form govt in Punjab soon; ...
December 28, 2016
Army Chief confirms death sentence of ...
December 28, 2016
Chashma-III nuclear power plant to produce ...
December 28, 2016