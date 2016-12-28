ISI role in fight against terrorism commendable: Mamnoon Hussain

Wednesday , 28 December 2016
  • Expresses optimism that ISI would come up to the expectations of the nation by defeating nefarious designs of the enemies against Pakistan

mamnoonhussainISLAMABAD, December 28: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday commended the role of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in fight against terrorism and extremism.
“The premier intelligence agency had rendered supreme sacrifices for the defence of the motherland,” the President said in a meeting with the newly-appointed Director General ISI, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.
According to a statement, the President expressed optimism that ISI would come up to the expectations of the nation by defeating nefarious designs of the enemies against Pakistan.
The President felicitated Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar on his appointment as DG ISI and expressed the hope that he would effectively discharge his new responsibilities in the light of his professional acumen and vast experience.-DNA

