Panama Leaks Case: Imran, Sh Rashid to jointly fight in court and in public until justice is served

Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 28, 2016
AML Chief, Sheikh Rasheed having a talk with Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad. - DNA

ISLAMABAD, December 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan met with Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday to discuss the political situation in the country at Banni Gala, sources reported.
In the meeting along with other things, the recent decision of ex-President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto’s decision to return to the parliament as well as Quetta inquiry report were discussed.
The two vowed during the meeting that they would not let go of the Panama leaks case and will fight in court as well as in public until justice is served.-Agencies

