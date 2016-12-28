AML Chief, Sheikh Rasheed having a talk with Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, December 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan met with Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday to discuss the political situation in the country at Banni Gala, sources reported.
In the meeting along with other things, the recent decision of ex-President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto’s decision to return to the parliament as well as Quetta inquiry report were discussed.
The two vowed during the meeting that they would not let go of the Panama leaks case and will fight in court as well as in public until justice is served.-Agencies
Panama Leaks Case: Imran, Sh Rashid to jointly fight in court and in public until justice is served
AML Chief, Sheikh Rasheed having a talk with Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, December 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan met with Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday to discuss the political situation in the country at Banni Gala, sources reported.
In the meeting along with other things, the recent decision of ex-President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto’s decision to return to the parliament as well as Quetta inquiry report were discussed.
The two vowed during the meeting that they would not let go of the Panama leaks case and will fight in court as well as in public until justice is served.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
PM continuously telling a lie on Panama ...
December 28, 2016
PTI to form govt in Punjab soon; ...
December 28, 2016
Army Chief confirms death sentence of ...
December 28, 2016
Chashma-III nuclear power plant to produce ...
December 28, 2016