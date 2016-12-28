Opposition should unite to increase pressure on Panama leaks enquiry: JI

ISLAMABAD, December 28: Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the Opposition parties should join hands to increase public pressure for Panama leaks enquiry and accountability of the corrupt.
He was talking to newsmen at the residence of veteran journalist Syed Anwar Kidwai, where he had gone to express his condolences with the bereaved family.
Commenting on the former President Asif Ali Zardari’s statement, he said that the former President and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given priority to the death anniversary of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, over the revival of the PPP. He however said that it was the democratic right of the PPP leadership to contest for national assembly.
Replying to questions, Liaqat Baloch said that the opposition was divided and it had already wasted much time in arriving at a joint line of action. He said the split in the opposition was a blessing for the ruling party and the opposition would have to unite for achieving national objectives.
Paying tributes to Syed Anwar Kidwai, the JI central leader said that the deceased was a seasoned and hard-working journalist, popular coloumnist and political analyst, and in his death, the golden chapter of political reporting had been closed.
Meanwhile, Liaqat Baloch, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi and Allama Saqib Akbar, have expressed deep grief over the demise of the sister of Milli Yakjehti Council president Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair, and have offered their condolences in this regard. -NNI
