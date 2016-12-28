Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » PTI to form govt in Punjab soon; Jahangir Tareen claims

PTI to form govt in Punjab soon; Jahangir Tareen claims

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 28, 2016 In News Comments Off on PTI to form govt in Punjab soon; Jahangir Tareen claims
PTI to form govt in Punjab soon; Jahangir Tareen claims
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
Chairman PTI Imran Khan meeting with media journalists at Bani Gala in Islamabad. - DNA

Chairman PTI Imran Khan meeting with media journalists at Bani Gala in Islamabad. – DNA

FAISALABAD, December 28: Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday has claimed that the PTI would form government in Punjab soon.
During his visit to Faisalabad to sort out alleged differences among party’s candidates over local body elections, he talking to media announced to fight Panama Leaks case in ‘people’s court’ besides the Supreme Court (SC). He said that PTI is a political party that has a vision and does not accommodate persons who work for their interests. He alleged the government of attempting to suppress the Panama Leaks issue but PTI led the issue to the SC.
Secretary General of PTI demanded Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to explain the announcement of long march against the government that party’s leadership made on Tuesday in an address in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
Tareen also let it out that show-cause notices were sent to chairmen of PTI who allegedly voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in local government elections. He also announced to take action against those who were erecting banners in the city against the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).
A committee was formed to probe the issue and a report would be forwarded to Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen said.-Sabah

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

PM continuously telling a lie on Panama Leaks: Imran
PTI to form govt in Punjab soon; Jahangir Tareen claims
Army Chief confirms death sentence of eight terrorists
Chashma-III nuclear power plant to produce 340MW electricity
Chairman NAB comes out in favour of plea bargain law
Opposition should unite to increase pressure on Panama leaks enquiry: JI
Indian media advises its govt to join CPEC
Panama Leaks Case: Imran, Sh Rashid to jointly fight in court and in public until justice is served
ISI role in fight against terrorism commendable: Mamnoon Hussain
NIHCR signs MoU with UOP to contribute and publish manuscripts in Social Sciences
Warner 144 gives Aussies fighting chance after Azhar’s epic 205 in 2nd Test
No chance of Pak-India series unless political relations improve: Shahryar Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions