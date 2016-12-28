Chairman PTI Imran Khan meeting with media journalists at Bani Gala in Islamabad. – DNA
FAISALABAD, December 28: Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday has claimed that the PTI would form government in Punjab soon.
During his visit to Faisalabad to sort out alleged differences among party’s candidates over local body elections, he talking to media announced to fight Panama Leaks case in ‘people’s court’ besides the Supreme Court (SC). He said that PTI is a political party that has a vision and does not accommodate persons who work for their interests. He alleged the government of attempting to suppress the Panama Leaks issue but PTI led the issue to the SC.
Secretary General of PTI demanded Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to explain the announcement of long march against the government that party’s leadership made on Tuesday in an address in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
Tareen also let it out that show-cause notices were sent to chairmen of PTI who allegedly voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in local government elections. He also announced to take action against those who were erecting banners in the city against the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).
A committee was formed to probe the issue and a report would be forwarded to Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen said.-Sabah
PTI to form govt in Punjab soon; Jahangir Tareen claims
Chairman PTI Imran Khan meeting with media journalists at Bani Gala in Islamabad. – DNA
FAISALABAD, December 28: Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday has claimed that the PTI would form government in Punjab soon.
During his visit to Faisalabad to sort out alleged differences among party’s candidates over local body elections, he talking to media announced to fight Panama Leaks case in ‘people’s court’ besides the Supreme Court (SC). He said that PTI is a political party that has a vision and does not accommodate persons who work for their interests. He alleged the government of attempting to suppress the Panama Leaks issue but PTI led the issue to the SC.
Secretary General of PTI demanded Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to explain the announcement of long march against the government that party’s leadership made on Tuesday in an address in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
Tareen also let it out that show-cause notices were sent to chairmen of PTI who allegedly voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in local government elections. He also announced to take action against those who were erecting banners in the city against the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).
A committee was formed to probe the issue and a report would be forwarded to Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen said.-Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
PM continuously telling a lie on Panama ...
December 28, 2016
Army Chief confirms death sentence of ...
December 28, 2016
Chashma-III nuclear power plant to produce ...
December 28, 2016
Chairman NAB comes out in favour of ...
December 28, 2016