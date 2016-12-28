PM continuously telling a lie on Panama Leaks: Imran

Says had there not been the PTI the next generations would have become the slaves of rulers’ children
Chairman PTI Imran Khan meeting with media journalists at Bani Gala in Islamabad. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, December 28: PTI chairman Imran Khan said that we are waiting that what policy PPP adopts on the matter of Panama Leaks. He said we have full confidence on Justice Saqib Nisar. He said that Justice Anwar ZaheerJamali the heard the panama case but in the end he has made the commission. He said that PML-N will not be able to rig the 2018 elections. He said this while meeting the journalists at Bani Gala. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is continuously telling a lie on the Panama Leaks.He said that the Panama case required hearing for a few days. “Had there not been the PTI the next generations would have served the children of the rulers,” he maintained.
Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif has promoted corruption in the institutions and he has destroyed the institutions. He said that he will also hold talks with lawyers. Imran said that during his visit to Karachi he would hold a press conference there. – Agencies
