ISLAMABAD, December 29: Ambassador of France Martine Dorance has felicitated Pakistani people on the occasion of new year.
In her message issued on Thursday, she said, “As the year 2016 comes to a close, I extend to you and your relatives, in the name of the staff members of the Embassy of France in Pakistan and of the Consulate General of France in Karachi and in my own name, my best wishes of happiness and health for the upcoming new year”.
She further said, all through 2016, she had witnessed the resilience of the people of Pakistan in the face of challenging and tragic events but more importantly the formidable potential they hold for the successful social and economic development of their country.
The French ambassador said in 2017, France will continue to partner with Pakistan to contribute to the objectives of development and the betterment of current and future Pakistani generations, through higher education, hydroelectric power generation and trade.
With the hope that you will fulfill your dreams and aspirations in 2017, I wish you again a happy new year. Bonne année, she added.-DNA
France to continue partnership with Pakistan for development: Envoy
