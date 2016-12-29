Are we heading towards an hung Parliament after the next polls?

There is no last word in politics. Politicians in this country have been shifting their political loyalties at the drop of a hat. They have been changing their colours like the proverbial chameleon
The Chaudris of Gujarat met Zardari the other day which triggered off speculation that they are exploring the possibility of formation of a grand alliance of those political parties who don’t see eye to eye with Nawaz League. This thinking is in its embrioyonic stage as yet. Zardari is at the moment weighing the various political options available to him. He is in no hurry to rush things. He is a very shrewd customer and if he comes to the conclusion that all the doors of rapproachment with Mian Sahib are closed only then would he join hands with the politicians who are after the blood of the PML(N)
Till then he is going to keep his cards close to his chest. One notices a slight change in the tone and tenor of the speeches of the PTI’s leaders when it comes to the PPP. Do they consider it as a lesser evil than the PML(N) ?Time would provide answer to this question.
What is the JUI(F) up to?Where do Asfand yar Wali and Mahmood Khan Achakzai stand?Are they going to stand behind Nawaz Sharif in the next polls,which might not be far away now,or would Zardari wean them away from Mian Sahib?
Whatever is the case and which way the wind blows one thing seems to be quite clear. Indications are that no political party is going to sweep the next polls. PPP,PML(N),PTI,both groups of the JUI,JI,ANP,to mention a few,would win seats in different pockets of the country. No body among them would be able singlehandedly to form government either at centre or on the provinces on its own steam but some of them would have sufficient seats to enter into an alliance with other party or parties to form a coalition government. In other words the country might witness an hung parliament and resultant coalition governments both at the centre and in the provinces.
Are we heading towards an hung Parliament after the next polls?
There is no last word in politics. Politicians in this country have been shifting their political loyalties at the drop of a hat. They have been changing their colours like the proverbial chameleon
The Chaudris of Gujarat met Zardari the other day which triggered off speculation that they are exploring the possibility of formation of a grand alliance of those political parties who don’t see eye to eye with Nawaz League. This thinking is in its embrioyonic stage as yet. Zardari is at the moment weighing the various political options available to him. He is in no hurry to rush things. He is a very shrewd customer and if he comes to the conclusion that all the doors of rapproachment with Mian Sahib are closed only then would he join hands with the politicians who are after the blood of the PML(N)
Till then he is going to keep his cards close to his chest. One notices a slight change in the tone and tenor of the speeches of the PTI’s leaders when it comes to the PPP. Do they consider it as a lesser evil than the PML(N) ?Time would provide answer to this question.
What is the JUI(F) up to?Where do Asfand yar Wali and Mahmood Khan Achakzai stand?Are they going to stand behind Nawaz Sharif in the next polls,which might not be far away now,or would Zardari wean them away from Mian Sahib?
Whatever is the case and which way the wind blows one thing seems to be quite clear. Indications are that no political party is going to sweep the next polls. PPP,PML(N),PTI,both groups of the JUI,JI,ANP,to mention a few,would win seats in different pockets of the country. No body among them would be able singlehandedly to form government either at centre or on the provinces on its own steam but some of them would have sufficient seats to enter into an alliance with other party or parties to form a coalition government. In other words the country might witness an hung parliament and resultant coalition governments both at the centre and in the provinces.
About Mazhar Ali Shah
Related posts
Restore DM’s powers in the public interest
December 28, 2016
Artists should not die penniless
December 27, 2016
Who is calling the shots within PPP?
December 26, 2016
Plea-bargain puts premium on corruption
December 25, 2016