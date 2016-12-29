Thursday , 29 December 2016
Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 29, 2016 In News Comments Off on Kh. Asif dragging Gen Raheel into controversy: Musharraf
pervez-musharraf1KARACHI, December 29: Former president Pervez Musharraf has said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif is unjustifiably dragging General (rted.) Raheel Sharif into controversy.
In an interview, he termed the homecoming of former President and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari as the beginning of corruption.
“Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto lodged cases against each other,” he said claiming he is not troubled in Benazir murder case and added, “It is no harm if I am summoned in court. I will appear before the court.”
He said, “Baitullah Mehsud was involved in her murder.” Concerning the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, he raised multiple questions, “Whose phone calls was Benazir Bhutto listening? How did Rehman Malik leave the attack scene?”
He said, “The PPP should also be made part of investigations and the aspect as to who is the major beneficiary of her murder should be probed.” Commenting on the recent plea bargain in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, the former president called upon taking at least 90 percent of looted money.
“The law is manmade and hence liable to be changed,” he asserted saying the NAB once took back Rs.320 billion. “I said several times that I am not in contact with the Army Chief,” he said adding he never had a conversation with General Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani who did of his own accord whatever he did. -DNA

