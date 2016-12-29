Pakistan supports Afghanis and Palestinians cause for durable peace: FO

Says Indus treaty cannot be altered or suspended unilaterally
ISLAMABAD, December 29: Pakistan would sincerely continue to support the cause of people of Afghanistan and Palestine to ensure durable peace and economic stability of the regions that would be contributory factor in the world peace.
Responding to a question in the weekly briefing on Thursday, Spokesman of Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria said, “The answer to the new Jewish settlements and on-going conflict in the Middle East was some amicable solution to the problem for long lasting peace.”
About the Pak China Russia Trilateral group meeting in Moscow, he said, “The world community as well as Pakistan was keen to see meaningful peace and economic stability in Afghanistan.”
“The group in its meeting on December 27 had agreed to proceed with consultations in an expanded format and would welcome the participation of Afghanistan,” he added.
Nafees Zakaria briefed the media in length on the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir and Indus Waters Treaty, highlighting the atrocities of Indian occupational forces on Kashmiri people and its on-going bid to change the demography of the occupied Kashmir by giving domicile to non Kashmiries, which, he added was another violation of United Nations’ charter.
Talking about the Indian threats to alter the Indus Water Treaty, he said, “Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation and would duly respond when any such situation arose.” “However, Pakistan was actively pursuing the issue at all appropriate fora, asking for neutral arbitration of the issue,” he said.
“We will assess India’s activities within the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty,” he added. “The Indus Basin Treaty cannot be altered or suspended unilaterally,” he asserted. “No country can abrogate the treaty.”
He pointed out that, “There is an arbitration mechanism to resolve the dispute regarding implementation of the treaty.” He said, “We resolved many IWT disputes amicably in the past.”
To a question, the Spokesman said, “Pakistan is pursuing the policy of peaceful neighborhood as envisioned by the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.” “We want to amicably resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir with India,” he asserted.
He said, “Kashmir dispute is bone of contention between Pakistan and India and added that the international must play its due role in resolving the longstanding issue.” He reiterated Pakistan’s stance of durable peace in region and shared prosperity through connectivity. -DNA
