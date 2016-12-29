Extension in military courts unacceptable: Fazal-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR, December 29: The Jamiate Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has expressed that no desired results have been achieved out of National Action Plan (NAP) and that extension in military courts is unacceptable.
He let it be known that the military courts are a disgrace to the civil courts.
Addressing a press conference in Peshawar Thursday, Moulana Fazal ur Rahman also professed that if there are security concerns as far as judges of civil courts are concerned, Pak Army should provide security to them.
Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) Chief also professed that politicising CPEC project needs to be stopped. He also revealed that unless there were serious reservations over the project, we were part of that however; we can’t be part of non-serious reservations over CPEC.
Maulana Fazal ur Rahman let it be known that his party still holds the same opinion regards to the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) and that the right of decsion should be given to the people of FATA. He also professed that the government should not make haste in deciding the future of FATA.
Maulana Fazal ur Rahman expressed that there has never been any case of corruption filed against his party as yet and even if scandals were created all of them proved to be a storm in a teacup for a few days. He commented that Asif Ali Zardari’s return to Pakistan is goot gesture.
JUI-F Chief expressed that since there is only one year left for the assemblies to complete their tenure, Asif Zardari’s will to come to the assemblies clearly reveals that the opposition leader has failed to represent PPP as an alternative force.
Maulana fazal ur Rahman also revealed on the occasion that there are hurdles in the restructuring of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA).
He cleared out that when JUI-F wanted to stop the passing of women bill, one of the member of Jamaat-i-Islami voted in favor of the bill at that time. -NNI
