Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism: Gen Bajwa

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with participants of Pak-Jordan joint exercise “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1” in Attock on Thursday. – DNA
ATTOCK, December 29: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism and is now in a consolidation phase.
Gen Bajwa was visiting the Bahadur Ranges near Attock on Thursday wherein he witnessed Pak-Jordan joint exercise “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1,” said military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Speaking at the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that the armed forces are fully trained and ready for response to full spectrum threat adding that the country’s achievements in counter-terrorism operations were being taken as successful case studies.
Army chief confirms death sentences for 8 militants, including Sabeen Mahmud’s murderers
Army chief said that such engagements were a source of mutual sharing, learning and benefit.
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa with participants of Pak- Jordan joint exercise Fajr Ul Sharq during his visit to Attock on Thursday. PHOTO: ISPR
Army chief also congratulated the participants on their successful
conduct of the exercise and appreciated high standards of professional competence displayed by the troops. He observed that conduct of such joint exercises helps improve professional expertise in conducting counter-terrorism operations.
Gen Bajwa thanked Jordanian Army and the contingent for their participation in this first special forces collaboration and expressed his desire to continue this engagement. Later, the army chief also interacted with the participants.
Earlier on arrival at the training facility, the COAS was received by Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps and Lt Gen Hidayat ur Rehman, IGT&E. GOC Special Services Group was also present on the occasion.-Agencies
