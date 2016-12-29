Ready to cooperate with opposition on Panama Leaks: Imran Khan

Chairman PTI Imran Khan being welcomed by his supporters during his visit to Karachi. – DNA
KARACHI, December 29: The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has stated that corruption is the biggest issue in Pakistan.
The powerful never gets caught, someone always rescues him, Imran Khan said during media talk on Thursday. He admitted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not make any contacts with PTI in running anti-government campaign.
Imran Khan said he is ready to cooperate with opposition for one-point agenda on Panama Leaks.
The PTI chairman had came to Karachi for condolence with the family of Fazal ul Rahim, the PTI worker who was a victim of target killing in the provincial capital.
He was innocent, we are not satisfied with police investigation, Imran Khan said while talking to media. He suggested that the killers of Fazal ul Rahim can be caught using CCTV footage of the incident. The PTI chief said that the party will protest on streets if his killers are not arrested and the police should take the responsibility immediately. People have no hope for justice, the case should be transferred to military court, Imran Khan demanded. NNI
