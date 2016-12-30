Six eventful years have gone by. It was December 2010.
The PTI had planned a protest rally in Aabpara Islamabad after Jumma prayers in Lal Masjid. I was at that time a member of the Core Committee of the PTI and Information Secretary-designate ( a responsibility I gracefully declined to accept due to reasons I don’t want to mention here).
We had expected that day that people would turn out in substantial numbers to register their outrage against the U.S drone attacks.
As it turned out the participants in the rally were in a few hundreds––––far less than Captain had expected.
Walking from Lal Masjid towards the venue of the meeting Imran Khan in an unusually dejected tone of voice said:
“When will the people wake up?”
I was moved by the gloom in his voice.
“ I have faith Captain that you are born to lead this nation towards its Destiny. If winter comes can spring be far behind”?
My optimism cheered him up.
The other day, six years later I wrote a column titled
“ Imran Khan’s Dilemma”
There was a lurking sense of bitterness and despair in that column.
Imran Khan’s message to me is:
“TRUST ME. WE ARE CLOSER TO OUR GOAL THAN WE EVER WERE. I CAN SMELL VICTORY.”
I thought I should share this personal message with millions of the Captain’s supporters. Their Leader is effervescing with RESOLVE and OPTIMISM.
I am smelling victory——
