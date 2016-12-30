China to fund $1.5bln power transmission line in Pakistan

Friday , 30 December 2016
Posted date : December 30, 2016
  • As per agreement, State Grid of China will help build a 4,000 MW power transmission line in Pakistan

BEIJING, December 30: State Grid of China will help build a 4,000 MW power transmission line in Pakistan in a project valued at $1.5 billion, Pakistan said on Friday, the latest in a series of Chinese investments in its South Asian neighbour.
The high-capacity transmission line will be the first of its kind in Pakistan and will link Matiari town in the south, near a new power station, to Lahore city in the east, a key link in transmission infrastructure, the Pakistani government said.
An agreement on the project was signed in Beijing between Mohammad Younus Dagha, Pakistan’s Secretary of Water and Power, and Shu Yinbiao, Chairman of State Grid Corporation of China, the government said in a statement.
Construction will begin in January, and should take about 20 months, said a spokesman for the Pakistani Prime Minister’s office.
Pakistan has been plagued by a shortage of electricity for years, with widespread rolling blackouts in both rural and urban areas.
The government has managed to reduce load shedding – scheduled power outages – in some areas, but production gaps and distribution woes remain.
The project is the latest in a series of big Chinese investments, most of which fall under a planned $55 billion worth of projects for a China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).-Reuters

