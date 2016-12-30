The former army chief General Rahel Shareef decided the very day he took over the reins of Army chief that he won’t stay even for a single minute as head of Pakistan army after he completes his three years stint as army chief so right from the word go till the end he was always on his toes. He worked for 16 hours a day and flew in helicopter in the course of his duty for 980 hours during this period. Those of us who have experience of flying in helicopter can realise how tiring and uncomfortable its flight is. He spent even his eid holidays with his troops in the bunkers.
There is no doubt, whatever, that by his commitment to his job, courage and financial integrity he earned a permanent niche for himself in the military’ s world hall of fame. Generals like him are born once in a blue moon. They are, indeed, a rare commodity in today’s world. Let us hope that the present and the future leadership in the army would take forward the noble traditions set up by him. There should be no let up in the crusade against the terrorism and sectarianism which are eating into the vitals of this country.
POSTSCRIPT: The overall performance of Pakistan’s cricket team against the Kangaroos hitherto is not bad. But for sheer bad luck it would have won the first test match against the Aussies. No doubt it lost the match but it did win the hearts of the cricket fans throughout the cricket world for its marvellous performance with the bat and ball. Its performance in the rain -marred second test was also not bad. The youngsters have developed a lot of confidence by playing on the Australian pitches and conditions and this experience is going to stand them in good stead in future.
There should be no let up in crusade against terrorism
