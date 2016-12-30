Pakistan to export Super Mushshak aircraft to Nigeria and Qatar

ISLAMABAD, December 30: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex has made agreements with Nigeria and Qatar for providing the Super Mushshak Aircraft.
Chairman PAC on Thursday informed members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence during their visit to PAC Kamra.
Briefing the committee, the PAC chairman said, “The Super Mushshak aircraft is being fully manufactured in Pakistan.” He also informed the committee over the activities and achievements and future challenges in detail.
The committee appreciated the PAC Chairman on having those capabilities and assured its full support to him. They also held a meeting with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in Islamabad.
Chief of Air Staff briefed the committee over the importance, responsibilities and future challenges of Pakistan Air Force. -DNA
