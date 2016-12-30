Friday , 30 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » People of Karachi reject formula to divide MQM Pakistan: Farooq Sattar

People of Karachi reject formula to divide MQM Pakistan: Farooq Sattar

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 30, 2016 In News Comments Off on People of Karachi reject formula to divide MQM Pakistan: Farooq Sattar
People of Karachi reject formula to divide MQM Pakistan: Farooq Sattar
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for People of Karachi reject formula to divide MQM Pakistan: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI, December 30: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement on Friday held a rally in a first show of political strength since it parted ways with its supremo Altaf Hussain.
Addressing the rally, senior leader and parliamentarian Farooq Satttar said the chief aim of the event was to give a shut up call to those who were making tall claims.
He said the people have given a seal of approval to the party’s decision of August 23, the day when the Pakistan chapter of the MQM decided to part ways with Altaf Hussain after his anti-Pakistan remarks led to a crackdown against the embattled party.
The MQM held the rally at the Karachi’s Nishtar Park where almost all the senior leaders of the party were present.
Farooq Sattar said people of Karachi stand by the MQM Pakistan and will support it in the future too. He said people of Karachi have rejected the formula to divide MQM Pakistan.
The MQM leader demanded that a local government system be set up in Sindh, claiming that a deliberate attempt was made to show MQM supporters in minority.
“We want the rule of law in Pakistan. Wasim Akhtar was elected mayor of Karachi with hundreds of thousands votes,” he said, demanding that the Building Control Authority be placed under Wasim Akhtar.
Farooq Sattar claimed that the MQM Pakistan’s rally was the biggest gathering in the history of Karachi and there was no need to speculate about it.Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Panama case is war of Pakistan’s future: Imran
China blocks India’s bid at UN to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar
Govt wants to make country developed and prosperous: PM
Will join Parliament for defending people’s rights: Asif Ali Zardari
People of Karachi reject formula to divide MQM Pakistan: Farooq Sattar
Peace in Afghanistan prerequisite for regional stability: NSA
India resorts to unprovoked firing, shelling across LoC
Pakistan to export Super Mushshak aircraft to Nigeria and Qatar
China to fund $1.5bln power transmission line in Pakistan
Australia thrash Pakistan in 2nd Test to clinch series
PCB announces 15-member ODI squad for Australia series
Russia not to expel anyone in response to US sanctions: Putin

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions