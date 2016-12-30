Friday , 30 December 2016
Govt wants to make country developed and prosperous: PM

Govt wants to make country developed and prosperous: PM
NawazSharifISLAMABAD,  December 30: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sahrif has said that we want to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country where every citizen has equal opportunities. He said this while talking to Member National Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail who called on him on Friday. “The incumbent government was striving hard to resolve the problems faced by the people and its positive results were coming out”, PM added. He further said that work on major electricity projects in the country were going on speedily and the power crises would come to an end after the completion of these power projects. PM said that work on major projects of internal and external links were also going on and the future of the country would be brightened after its completion. “The public representatives should remain in touch with the people of their respective constituencies and focus on the resolution of their problems”, PM concluded.-Online

