Panama case is war of Pakistan’s future: Imran

KARACHI, DEC 30: PTI Chairman, Imran Khan chairing a meeting with Labour wing at Insaf House, on Friday.
KARACHI, December 30 : PTI Chief Imran Khan has said opposition parties can unite under Asif Ali Zardari on one point agenda of Panama Leaks scandal.
“On one point agenda of Panama leaks scandal opposition parties can unite under Asif Ali Zardari. PTI can talk to PPP on Panama Leaks issue”, he said this while talking to media men here Friday.
He held finance minister is working out schemes to whiten black money and on the other side Nawaz Sharif is destroying the country to mint money.
He went on to say the rulers were undermining the country for money minting. Corruption is eroding the country like termite Those involved in corruption should be held accountable, he underlined. Panama case is war of future of Pakistan and we have to win it, he added.
In the presence of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman there is no need of conspiracy of jews and ” Raqam barhao Nawaz Sharif hum tumharay sath han” is slogan of Fazl ur Rehman, he underscored.
“We will participate in the polls in the constituencies of Karachi in next election. I will undertake persistent visits of Karachi. We will contest election from the constituencies of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, he announced.
Imran Khan appreciated Rangers for their role in restoration of peace in Karachi.-Online
