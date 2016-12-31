ISLAMABAD, December 31: Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan.
He is the 25th chief justice of the Supreme Court who will serve on the post till January 17, 2019, date of his retirement.
President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath in a ceremony held at the President House.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Governors of Punjab, KPK and Balochistan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Federal Ministers, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Services Chiefs, judges of the apex court, parliamentarians, diplomats, lawyers, and senior civil officials also attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Later, Chief Justice, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar called on President Mamnoon Hussain. The President congratulated Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on his appointment as Chief Justice of Pakistan and wished him well in discharge of his new responsibilities.
The entire oath taking ceremony and the oath was conducted and administered in national language Urdu. -DNA
Justice Saqib Nisar sworn in as Chief Justice of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, December 31: Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan.
He is the 25th chief justice of the Supreme Court who will serve on the post till January 17, 2019, date of his retirement.
President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath in a ceremony held at the President House.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Governors of Punjab, KPK and Balochistan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Federal Ministers, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Services Chiefs, judges of the apex court, parliamentarians, diplomats, lawyers, and senior civil officials also attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Later, Chief Justice, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar called on President Mamnoon Hussain. The President congratulated Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on his appointment as Chief Justice of Pakistan and wished him well in discharge of his new responsibilities.
The entire oath taking ceremony and the oath was conducted and administered in national language Urdu. -DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
December 31, 2016
Imran Khan rules out alliance with PPP ...
December 31, 2016
No change in Pakistan’s policy on ...
December 31, 2016
Justice Saqib Nisar forms 5-member SC bench ...
December 31, 2016