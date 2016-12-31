Charter of Democracy is dead since long!

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said the other day that he was still committed to the Charter of Democracy (CoD), whereas it is dead since long. At the time of sit-in by Imran Khan, he had invoked the CoD and convened the joint session of the Parliament where PPP had given the moral support to PML-N government. The CoD was signed in May 2006 by Nawaz Sharif and the-then PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto for restoration and strengthening of democracy. Both leaders had claimed that the document was a milestone in the struggle for real democracy in Pakistan. After the signing ceremony, the two leaders had said that the Charter would stop the military from overthrowing an elected civilian government. Anyhow, many an analyst had termed the Charter of Democracy as charter of hypocrisy, as leaders of both parties were not sincere with each other.
As a matter of fact, there was no need to redefine civil-military relationship because the 1973 constitution encompasses the provisions defining contours of rights, duties and obligations of all the institution. In fact, there was nothing new in the charter nor was there anything particular except one thing that the constitution should be amended to remove the article disallowing them to be prime minister more than two terms. Therefore, Pakistanis back home were not moved by their demands, as they were more interested to know if the two leaders had any plans for their welfare, which they had failed to do during their two stints as prime ministers. The people were disappointed when they had failed to deliver and addressing the problems and hardships faced by them. During 1988 to 1999, both leaders twice came into power and both had also failed to sustain and promote democracy in the country.
They had virtually done nothing to ameliorate the lot of common man. Both had accused each other of corruption and filed cases against each other. Both promoted the culture of favoritism, nepotism and political bribery. However, it was a ‘marriage of convenience’ or at best unity in adversity, as both leaders had the ambition to again become prime minister. It was understood that they would take on each other once they realized that free and fair elections would be held. The question could be asked whether democracy had been revived through charters of democracy anywhere in the world. The people are enmeshed in their own serious economic problems to spare time for gimmicks of the political leaders. It would have been a better had they come out with an economic agenda to better the lives of the teeming millions. In fact, the focus was on personalities rather than on economic programs.
Anyhow, there is a lot of deceit and deception in politics especially in Pakistan; and despite signing the Charter of Democracy (CoD), both the PPP and the PML-N leaderships had betrayed each other. Shifting poles, changing positions and backing out of the promises and agreements are norms of our politicians and political parties. After signing the CoD, PML-N demanded that the MMA be inducted in the Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD), which was opposed by the PPP on the grounds that the MMA had played a pivotal role in passage of 17th amendment. PML-N had then formed All Pakistan Democratic Movement (APDM) on the ruins of the ARD. Later, when the APDM decided to boycott the elections, Mian Nawaz Sharif ditched the APDM and participated in general elections when late Benazir Bhutto paved the way for herself and Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan.
On the other hand, Late Benazir Bhutto had entered into an agreement with the then president Pervez Musharraf, and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was issued to facilitate her return. She was assassinated at Liaquat National Park Rawalpindi by unknown assailant on 27th December 2007. PPP came into power after winning 2008 elections due to sympathy vote. PML-N formed government after winning 2013 elections with thumping majority, but lived in fear that democracy may be derailed by the praetorians. But they should understand that not the tanks, the guns, the fighter planes or naval ships protect, safeguard and preserve the elected governments and the houses of legislature. This protective shield comes to them from the people’s power. Of course, this power comes to them only when they stay relevant to the people’s lives.
Charter of Democracy is dead since long!
Mohammad Jamil
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said the other day that he was still committed to the Charter of Democracy (CoD), whereas it is dead since long. At the time of sit-in by Imran Khan, he had invoked the CoD and convened the joint session of the Parliament where PPP had given the moral support to PML-N government. The CoD was signed in May 2006 by Nawaz Sharif and the-then PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto for restoration and strengthening of democracy. Both leaders had claimed that the document was a milestone in the struggle for real democracy in Pakistan. After the signing ceremony, the two leaders had said that the Charter would stop the military from overthrowing an elected civilian government. Anyhow, many an analyst had termed the Charter of Democracy as charter of hypocrisy, as leaders of both parties were not sincere with each other.
As a matter of fact, there was no need to redefine civil-military relationship because the 1973 constitution encompasses the provisions defining contours of rights, duties and obligations of all the institution. In fact, there was nothing new in the charter nor was there anything particular except one thing that the constitution should be amended to remove the article disallowing them to be prime minister more than two terms. Therefore, Pakistanis back home were not moved by their demands, as they were more interested to know if the two leaders had any plans for their welfare, which they had failed to do during their two stints as prime ministers. The people were disappointed when they had failed to deliver and addressing the problems and hardships faced by them. During 1988 to 1999, both leaders twice came into power and both had also failed to sustain and promote democracy in the country.
They had virtually done nothing to ameliorate the lot of common man. Both had accused each other of corruption and filed cases against each other. Both promoted the culture of favoritism, nepotism and political bribery. However, it was a ‘marriage of convenience’ or at best unity in adversity, as both leaders had the ambition to again become prime minister. It was understood that they would take on each other once they realized that free and fair elections would be held. The question could be asked whether democracy had been revived through charters of democracy anywhere in the world. The people are enmeshed in their own serious economic problems to spare time for gimmicks of the political leaders. It would have been a better had they come out with an economic agenda to better the lives of the teeming millions. In fact, the focus was on personalities rather than on economic programs.
Anyhow, there is a lot of deceit and deception in politics especially in Pakistan; and despite signing the Charter of Democracy (CoD), both the PPP and the PML-N leaderships had betrayed each other. Shifting poles, changing positions and backing out of the promises and agreements are norms of our politicians and political parties. After signing the CoD, PML-N demanded that the MMA be inducted in the Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD), which was opposed by the PPP on the grounds that the MMA had played a pivotal role in passage of 17th amendment. PML-N had then formed All Pakistan Democratic Movement (APDM) on the ruins of the ARD. Later, when the APDM decided to boycott the elections, Mian Nawaz Sharif ditched the APDM and participated in general elections when late Benazir Bhutto paved the way for herself and Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan.
On the other hand, Late Benazir Bhutto had entered into an agreement with the then president Pervez Musharraf, and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was issued to facilitate her return. She was assassinated at Liaquat National Park Rawalpindi by unknown assailant on 27th December 2007. PPP came into power after winning 2008 elections due to sympathy vote. PML-N formed government after winning 2013 elections with thumping majority, but lived in fear that democracy may be derailed by the praetorians. But they should understand that not the tanks, the guns, the fighter planes or naval ships protect, safeguard and preserve the elected governments and the houses of legislature. This protective shield comes to them from the people’s power. Of course, this power comes to them only when they stay relevant to the people’s lives.
About Mohammad Jamil
Related posts
Feasible Solution for the Lingering Afghan Conflict
December 30, 2016
AGNI-V: The disbalanced act
December 30, 2016
CPEC in 2016
December 29, 2016
Corridors of Peace & Development in ...
December 29, 2016