Saturday , 31 December 2016
ECP takes several steps to ensure free, fair & transparent polls in the country

ISLAMABAD, December 31: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a number of steps to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

According to official sources, Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms has finalized the draft Election Act 2016. It will be placed before the parliament soon for necessary enactment.
An Independent Monitoring Wing has been established at ECP to oversee pre-poll, post-poll activities and point out illegal practices.
The Commission is holding meetings with stakeholders to include their inputs for finalization of Code of Conduct.
Work is also underway for giving right of vote to the Overseas Pakistanis. Electoral rolls will also be updated and revised by December next year. -DNA

