Saturday , 31 December 2016
Breakingnews
COAS reiterates resolve to work with Afghanistan for peace

RAWALPINDI, December 31: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa telphoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, and his Afghan counterpart on Saturday and felicitated them on the eve of New Year.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated the resolve to work together in the New Year for the peace and stability in the region. On the occasion, Afghan leadership extended invitation to Army Chief to visit Kabul.-Agencies

