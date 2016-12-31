ISLAMABAD, December 31: President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also present on the occasion besides Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Speaker
Nationa Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Ministers, parliamentarians an senior civil and military officers. After the ceremony, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Mamnoon Hussain. The President congratulated them for being conferred the awards and hoped that the whole country and the nation would benefit from their professional capabilities. -DNA
President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Chairman JCSC and Army Chief
