Saturday , 31 December 2016
Plunderers of national wealth, devourers of loans be treated like dacoits: Siraj ul Haq

Plunderers of national wealth, devourers of loans be treated like dacoits: Siraj ul Haq

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 31, 2016
Plunderers of national wealth, devourers of loans be treated like dacoits: Siraj ul Haq
SirajulHaqLAHORE, December 31: Amir JI Siraj ul Haq said those who have plundered national wealth and devoured loans  should be treated like dacoits and robbers.  “The treatment which is meted out to dacoits should be meted out to those who have plundered national wealth and devoured loans. The country is sunk in loans and the rulers are giving advertisements in the news papers about so called growth in national economy”, he said this while addressing training session of JI workers here in Mansoora on Saturday.   If the rulers spend the hard earned money of people on real development instead of spending it on  advertisement then they will feel no need for giving advertisements and they will become popular among the people.  There is tremendous loss and deficit for Pakistan in trade with India, he said. Pakistan always used  sweet language  with India but India has not comprehended this sweet language  so far. .   On one side Indian troops are perpetuating brutalities on innocent Kahsmiris in Occupied Kashmir and on the other hand Modi is threatening for stopping water to Pakistan, he held. -Online

