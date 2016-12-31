ISLAMABAD, December 31: Hours after swearing-in as the 25th chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday, Justice Saqib Nisar formed a five-member larger bench comprising Supreme Court judges to hear the Panamagate Leaks Case, keeping him aloof from the case.
The SC bench would resume the hearing of the infamous case under the supervision of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa from January 4 next year.
According to sources, the new Panamagate bench includes Justice
Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan. However, Justice Amir Hani Muslim was not made part of the new bench
Since the former CJP Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali was retiring at the year-end, the top court had adjourned the Panamagate case hearing on December 9 until next year, saying a new bench would take up the case next year where it has been left.
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was disappointed with the previous bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Jamali because they did not finish the case despite almost completing the task. -DNA
Justice Saqib Nisar forms 5-member SC bench to hear ‘Panama Leaks Case’
