Saturday , 31 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Justice Saqib Nisar forms 5-member SC bench to hear ‘Panama Leaks Case’

Justice Saqib Nisar forms 5-member SC bench to hear ‘Panama Leaks Case’

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : December 31, 2016 In News Comments Off on Justice Saqib Nisar forms 5-member SC bench to hear ‘Panama Leaks Case’
Justice Saqib Nisar forms 5-member SC bench to hear ‘Panama Leaks Case’
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
  • Hearing will begin on January 4

ISLAMABAD, December 31: Hours after swearing-in as the 25th chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday, Justice Saqib Nisar formed a five-member larger bench comprising Supreme Court judges to hear the Panamagate Leaks Case, keeping him aloof from the case.
The SC bench would resume the hearing of the infamous case under the supervision of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa from January 4 next year.
According to sources, the new Panamagate bench includes Justice
Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan. However, Justice Amir Hani Muslim was not made part of the new bench
Since the former CJP Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali was retiring at the year-end, the top court had adjourned the Panamagate case hearing on December 9 until next year, saying a new bench would take up the case next year where it has been left.
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was disappointed with the previous bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Jamali because they did not finish the case despite almost completing the task. -DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Imran Khan rules out alliance with PPP headed by a corrupt man
No change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue: FO
Justice Saqib Nisar forms 5-member SC bench to hear ‘Panama Leaks Case’
Plunderers of national wealth, devourers of loans be treated like dacoits: Siraj ul Haq
President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Chairman JCSC and Army Chief
COAS reiterates resolve to work with Afghanistan for peace
ECP takes several steps to ensure free, fair & transparent polls in the country
Justice Saqib Nisar sworn in as Chief Justice of Pakistan
India can’t suppress Kashmiris for long time: Kashmir Council EU
Pakistan to sue India over bilateral Test deal
Serena wins at love again; says ‘yes’ to engagement in poem

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions