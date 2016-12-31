ISLAMABAD, December 31: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said that there is no change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue.
In an interview, he said, “This issue should be resolved according to aspirations of Kashmiris in line with United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.”
He said, “Pakistan wants an amicable solution of Kashmir issue through dialogue but India is creating hurdles in granting right to self-determination to Kashmiris.”
Nafees Zakaria said, “The main bone of contention between Pakistan and India is Kashmir issue and relations between the two countries cannot be normalized until this issue is resolved.”
The Spokesperson said, “India wants to divert the world’s attention from Kashmir issue by using negative tactics.”
He said, “New Delhi heated up situation on Line of Control and Working Boundary and carried out concocted terrorist attack in Uri at a time when Pakistan was going to highlight Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir at the United Nations.” -DNA
No change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue: FO
