Sirajul Haq demands separate United Nations for Muslim bloc

  • Urges Muslim bloc to establish a mutual world market, mutual
    educational syllabus and joint force
Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq addressing the participants of Ummat-e-Rasool March at Shahrah-e-Quaideen in Karachi on Sunday. - Online

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq addressing the participants of Ummat-e-Rasool March
at Shahrah-e-Quaideen in Karachi on Sunday. – Online

KARACHI, January 1: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Amir Senator Sirajul Haq said if the United Nation’s Security Council cannot be moved for 1.2 billion Muslims in the world than the Muslims bloc should abandon the so-called UN. He also urged Muslim bloc to establish a mutual world market, mutual educational syllabus and joint force.
He expressed these views Sunday while addressing Umaat-e-Rasool (SAW) march, held by JI, Karachi to express solidarity to the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar and Aleppo.The JI leader accused UN of keeping dual standards and enjoying hypocrisy. He said that such so-called international institutions do not act to remove the plight of innocent Muslims. They only take action when they deem it fit for the interests of global powers. He said that they raise their voice even for animals but not take any solid step to help oppressed Muslims.
Tens of Thousands of people, belonging to various walks of life from across the city participated in the march. A large number of seminary and college students also participated in the rally. Participants, carrying placards and banners, were chanting slogans against the hypocrisy of Muslim rulers as well as apathy of international powers. Scores of women and children also participated in the programme.-Online

