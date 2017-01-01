Nobody grudges if some persons celebrate New year night by remaining awake till midnight or indulging in fireworks and illuminating their houses with colourful lightings.The trouble starts when some people booze excessively ,lose their senses and indulge in hooliganism ,rash driving or eve teasing on the roads thus evoking the ire of serious minded citizens.
Alcohol consumption is on the increase in this country.Though officially alcohol is a banned item on this country a reliable survey reveals that about 2 crore Pakistanis consume alcohol daily in a population which is 97 percent Muslim.Bootlegging is quite common in localities which are at a stone’s throw away from police stations.Police arrest bootleggers only to release them after taking bribe.Those Muslims who are boozers buy licenses from the Christian community whom the government issue these licenses to buy wine from wine shops.Normally wine making process takes 21 days but some bootleggers use ammonium chloride and make wine in 6 days.Most of the deaths that take place are due to the use of the wine in which ammonium chloride has been used which has poisonous contents too.
The excessive use of alcohol us telling heavily on the health of our people particularly the youth.It is the main cause of liver cirrohsis as well as heart ailment.The government must take the matter seriously and take all possible steps to checkmate the spread of this evil before it is too late.
Bootlegging is rife in this country
