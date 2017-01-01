Sunday , 1 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Comment » Bootlegging is rife in this country

Bootlegging is rife in this country

Posted by : Mazhar Ali Shah Posted date : January 1, 2017 In Comment Comments Off on Bootlegging is rife in this country
Bootlegging is rife in this country
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Nobody grudges if some persons celebrate New year night by remaining awake till midnight or indulging in fireworks and illuminating their houses with colourful lightings.The trouble starts when some people booze excessively ,lose their senses and indulge in hooliganism ,rash driving or eve teasing on the roads thus evoking the ire of serious minded citizens.
Alcohol consumption is on the increase in this country.Though officially alcohol is a banned item on this country a reliable survey reveals that about 2 crore Pakistanis consume alcohol daily in a population which is 97 percent Muslim.Bootlegging is quite common in localities which are at a stone’s throw away from police stations.Police arrest bootleggers only to release them after taking bribe.Those Muslims who are boozers buy licenses from the Christian community whom the government issue these licenses to buy wine from wine shops.Normally wine making process takes 21 days but some bootleggers use ammonium chloride and make wine in 6 days.Most of the deaths that take place are due to the use of the wine in which ammonium chloride has been used which has poisonous contents too.
The excessive use of alcohol us telling heavily on the health of our people particularly the youth.It is the main cause of liver cirrohsis as well as heart ailment.The government must take the matter seriously and take all possible steps to checkmate the spread of this evil before it is too late.

Tags

About Mazhar Ali Shah

Related posts

News In Pictures

2017 will be the year of justice: Imran Khan
UN Security Council rejects India’s anti-Pakistan proposal
UK Govt takes up issue of using pellet guns in Kashmir with India
Sartaj Aziz calls for negotiated settlement of Pakistan-India disputes
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Turkey as terrorism strikes again
Alliance of opposition parties against corruption manifestation of national interests: Sarwar
Punjab Govt harassing PPP workers: Saeed Ghani
Sirajul Haq demands separate United Nations for Muslim bloc
Manhunt after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39
Imran Khan rules out alliance with PPP headed by a corrupt man
No change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue: FO

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions