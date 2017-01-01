ISLAMABAD, January 1: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Saeed Ghani has strongly condemned victimization of former federal Minister Samina Khalid Gurkhi by Punjab Government.
In a statement issued by PPP Media Office Islamabad, Senator Saeed Ghani said, “Punjab Government has started victimization of PPP after PPP leadership announced to hold public rallies in every corner of country.”
“It is extremely shameful that Punjab Government is harassing former member National Assembly Samina Khalid Gurkhi using police force,” he said.
“Punjab Government has blood of innocent people of Model Town Lahore on its hands and now it has started harassing and victimizing PPP workers,” he added. “False and concocted FIR against Samina Khalid Gurkhi has exposed the disgraceful face of Punjab Government,” Senator Ghani said.-DNA
Punjab Govt harassing PPP workers: Saeed Ghani
ISLAMABAD, January 1: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Saeed Ghani has strongly condemned victimization of former federal Minister Samina Khalid Gurkhi by Punjab Government.
In a statement issued by PPP Media Office Islamabad, Senator Saeed Ghani said, “Punjab Government has started victimization of PPP after PPP leadership announced to hold public rallies in every corner of country.”
“It is extremely shameful that Punjab Government is harassing former member National Assembly Samina Khalid Gurkhi using police force,” he said.
“Punjab Government has blood of innocent people of Model Town Lahore on its hands and now it has started harassing and victimizing PPP workers,” he added. “False and concocted FIR against Samina Khalid Gurkhi has exposed the disgraceful face of Punjab Government,” Senator Ghani said.-DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
2017 will be the year of justice: ...
January 1, 2017
UN Security Council rejects India’s anti-Pakistan proposal
January 1, 2017
UK Govt takes up issue of using ...
January 1, 2017
Sartaj Aziz calls for negotiated settlement of ...
January 1, 2017