Alliance of opposition parties against corruption manifestation of national interests: Sarwar

Posted date : January 1, 2017
ChSarwarLAHORE, January 1: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that alliance of opposition parties against corruption will be manifestation of national desires.
While talking to the media men in Lahore said that government plan of functioning local bodies by remote control is the negation of democracy. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is representing the national desires and won’t disappoint the nation. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) want eradication of corruption under leadership of Imran Khan so grand alliance of opposition parties against the corruption is menifestation of national desires, he added. He said problems of loadshedding, unemployment and poverty won’t get solved until the eradication of corruption in country. Nation will also have to strengthen the hands of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf against the corruption. He added.-Online

