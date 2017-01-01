Sunday , 1 January 2017
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Turkey as terrorism strikes again

January 1, 2017
  • PM Nawaz strongly condemns Istanbul terror attack

727384-NawazSharifAFP-1403784648-653-640x480ISLAMABAD, January 1: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a night club in Istanbul and expressed deep anguish as “terror and tragedy has struck brotherly Turkey again.”
“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack that took place at a night club in Ortakoy area of Besiktas district in Istanbul,” said a Foreign Office statement.
Reportedly, 39 innocent lives have been lost, including both Turkish and foreign nationals. Scores are injured, with several in critical condition.
“The Government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt grief and sorrow at this despicable act of terrorism against defenseless people gathered for new year,” the statement said.
Pakistan also reaffirmed strong and unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Turkey in its resolute fight against terrorism and reiterated the belief that such heinous acts aimed at undermining Turkey’s peace, stability, progress and internal harmony would never succeed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terror attack at Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s Eve. In a statement on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Turkey on the loss of precious human lives in the attack. He said Pakistani people share the grief of Turkish people and stand by them, in this most painful time. Nawaz Sharif said that terrorism is our common enemy and the world needs to put up a joint fight against this menace. He said that Pakistan itself has suffered great losses of lives and property by terrorism and would continue to ensure all measures for its eradication.-Agencies

