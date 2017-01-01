Sunday , 1 January 2017
Sartaj Aziz calls for negotiated settlement of Pakistan-India disputes

SartajAzizISLAMABAD, January 1: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that Pakistan wants to initiate dialogue with India for settlement of all bilateral disputes. In an interview with the state television, he said despite repression and persecution in Occupied Kashmir, Indian forces cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir, who are making struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.
He said after the election of Narendra Modi as Indian Prime Minister, efforts to improve relations with India could not be materialized. Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir is being acknowledged at international level.
He said that strenuous efforts have been made for the betterment of relations with Afghanistan. Sartaj Aziz further said for the sustainable peace in Afghanistan efforts were made to bring all warring factions on negotiation table.-DNA

