Sunday , 1 January 2017
UK Govt takes up issue of using pellet guns in Kashmir with India

LONDON, January 1: The British government has taken up the issue of using pellet guns in Kashmir with India.
Baroness Anelay of St. John’s, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) stated this while responding to a number of written questions submitted by member House of Lords Lord Nazir Ahmed.
Baroness Anelay said that the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Alok Sharma discussed the use of pellet guns and alternative methods of crowd control in Kashmir with the Indian government’s representatives in October.
She said we engage with India on human rights matters and will continue to work collaboratively on the promotion and protection of human rights.-Online

