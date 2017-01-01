UN Security Council rejects India’s anti-Pakistan proposal

FO spokesman says more evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan will also be shared with UN and international community
ISLAMABAD, January 1: Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Nafees Zakaria says the United Nations Security Council has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India seeking sanctions against Pakistan over terrorism. “UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee related to Islamic State (IS) and al Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India,” FO Spokesperson said. “Replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal had no merit and was aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda,” the spokesperson added. Nafees Zakaria also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue close cooperation with international community in its collective endeavors for elimination of terrorism. In a statement in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesman said Pakistan has made significant contribution and rendered enormous sacrifices in success of international community’s efforts against terrorism. Commenting on media reports about failure of Indian move in UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee, he said the Committee related to ISIS and Al-Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India.
He said replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal had no merit and was aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda.
Nafees Zakaria said India has deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and has itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting, and financing terrorism.
He said Pakistan has been a direct victim of India’s state sponsored terrorism and confessions of RAW’s agent Kulbhushan Jadhav about his involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan proves this fact.
The Spokesman said more evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan will also be shared with the United Nations and international community.
He said it is clear that India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan are in fact aimed at masking its own terrorist activities in Pakistan.
Zakaria said that India’s statements are an attempt at “diverting the attention of the international community from the grave violations of human rights and state sponsored terrorism perpetrated by the Indian occupying forces in the Indian-held Kashmir as well as diverting the attention of the international community from the grave violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupying forces in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”
The FO said that Pakistan has made significant contributions and rendered enormous sacrifices in the success of the international community’s counter-terrorism efforts.-Sabah
