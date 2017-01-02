Legends like these never die

The passing away of a legend as great as any in our history went largely unnoticed. Arguably Imtiaz Ahmad was the most popular enterprising and venerated batsman of his era. He alongwith Hanif Mohammad constituted the nucleus of Pakistan’s batting in early years. He was Pakistan’s first wicket-keeper as well. He was unlucky not to have been born in this era when cricket is played extensively. Imtiaz Ahmad belonged to an era when Pakistan hardly got opportunities to play competitive cricket. There was no limited overs cricket which suited Imtiaz Ahmad’s gay-cavalier style. The prime of his life went without much cricket. How great a batsman he was, was established in a match in Bombay between Australia and Commonwealth eleven. Imtiaz Ahmad playing for the latter team and scored 300 Not out, on the first day out of the team’s total of 447.
I remember fondly Imtiaz Ahamd’s innings of 208 against New Zealand in Lahore in 1956. Pakistan in reply to an impressive Kiwis first innings score were 85 for 5 at the close of the second day. On the third day, the Lahore crowd was treated with a feast of run-making in a partnership of 308 between Imtiaz Ahmad and Waqar Hassan.
Another great innings that in my memory Imtiaz Ahmad played was in West Indies, against Wesley Hall and Gilchrist. In a six-day test, West Indies had score 499 in two days. Pakistan were skittled out for 104 by tea on the third day, Imtiaz remaining not out with 30.
Following on, Pakistan had problems in finding two fit openers ready to face the fury of Gilchrist and Hall. Hanif Mohammad had an injured finger and was reluctant to open. Alimuddin was in no mood to receive more punishment at the hands of the world’s fastest bowlers. It was in this situation that Imtiaz Ahmad offered to open alongwith Hanif who was inspired by Imtiaz’s initiative.
In 90 minutes play after tea, Imtiaz Ahmad virtually massacred the West Indian bowling. He hooked the aggressive bouncers of both Hall and Gilchrist with incredible courage and relish. It was an era in which helmets had not yet made appearance.
Imtiaz was adjudged lbw for 90 in the last over of the day. It was an atrocious umpiring decision. But the great man had done his job. Pakistan was 150 for one at the close, Hanif Mohammad too having completed his fifty.
It was in this historic test match that Hanif Mohammad made 337 and played the longest test innings ever.
Hainf later on was great enough to acknowledge that he had owed his determination to the inspiring example Imtiaz had set.
In 2016, both of these great cricketers of Pakistan called it a day in this world.
But legends like these never die.
