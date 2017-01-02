BCCI president Anurag Thakur removed from post by Indian SC

NEW DELHI: In a major blow to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Supreme Court has removed Anurag Thakur from the post of BCCI President for not complying with the orders of the apex court with regards to implementation of the Lodha committee reforms.
The Supreme Court also removed Ajay Shirke from the post of Secretary, reported the Indian media.
Reports said Supreme Court will appoint observer for BCCI after two weeks. Till then, the two senior vice-presidents of the BCCI will run the Board affairs.
According to Hindustan Times, former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha said “no one is above the law of the land. Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke had failed to “fall in line” with the court’s orders.”
The Lodha committee had asked the Supreme Court to appoint an observer on December 15, who would guide the BCCI in its administration, particularly with reference to the awarding of contracts, transparency norms, audit, etc., for domestic, international and IPL matches to be played hereafter.
The court had a fortnight back, while hearing the case, hinted at appointing a panel of administrators as opposed to a single administrator.
The Supreme Court of India had also hinted at instituting perjury case against BCCI president Anurag Thakur for filing a false affidavit and reserved its order on the issue.
The Supreme Court said: “BCCI case-prima facie we believe a case of perjury. We will launch a prosecution. Apologise if you want to escape, but even then we are not sure if we could accept apology.”
