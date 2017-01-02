Monday , 2 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Masood urges UK govt to play role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue

Masood urges UK govt to play role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 2, 2017 In News Comments Off on Masood urges UK govt to play role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue
Masood urges UK govt to play role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
MLA Naseema Wani in a meeting with President AJK Masood Khan in Islamabad on Monday.-DNA

MLA Naseema Wani in a meeting with President AJK Masood Khan in Islamabad on Monday.-DNA

ISLAMABAD, January 2: President Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has urged British government to play its due role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue.
He was talking to the Member of British Parliament Mirza Khalid Mahmood who called on him at Kashmir House in Islamabad on Monday.
The President said Occupied Kashmir is unfinished agenda of Partition plan of the Subcontinent and called upon international community to pressurize India to implement UNSC resolutions for peaceful solution of Jammu and Kashmir.
Masood Khan said Indian forces have usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris by engaging in massive human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.
Sardar Masood Khan lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for vociferously raising Kashmir issue at international fora.
On this occasion, AJK President also appreciated the efforts of Mirza Khalid Mahmood for highlighting Kashmir issue in British and European Parliaments. -DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

NAB is facilitating corruption in the country: Supreme Court
COAS, Commander of National Guard of Bahrain discuss regional security
Federal govt taken sigh of relief after retirement of Gen Raheel Sharif: Chandio
CM Murad expresses reservations over federal government’s response to NAP
Imran Khan voted ARY’s Person of The Year
PTI will protest if justice is denied to Baldia factory victims
Masood urges UK govt to play role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue
Sethi promises West Indies will tour Pakistan, with a caveat
BCCI president Anurag Thakur removed from post by Indian SC
IS kills 24 in Baghdad blast, cuts road to Mosul
2017 will be the year of justice: Imran Khan
UN Security Council rejects India’s anti-Pakistan proposal

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions