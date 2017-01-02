Masood urges UK govt to play role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue

MLA Naseema Wani in a meeting with President AJK Masood Khan in Islamabad on Monday.-DNA
ISLAMABAD, January 2: President Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has urged British government to play its due role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue.
He was talking to the Member of British Parliament Mirza Khalid Mahmood who called on him at Kashmir House in Islamabad on Monday.
The President said Occupied Kashmir is unfinished agenda of Partition plan of the Subcontinent and called upon international community to pressurize India to implement UNSC resolutions for peaceful solution of Jammu and Kashmir.
Masood Khan said Indian forces have usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris by engaging in massive human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.
Sardar Masood Khan lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for vociferously raising Kashmir issue at international fora.
On this occasion, AJK President also appreciated the efforts of Mirza Khalid Mahmood for highlighting Kashmir issue in British and European Parliaments. -DNA
