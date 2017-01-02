Now when the district magistracy system has been revived in Panjab, it is extremely essential that the cream of civil servants should be appointed as deputy commissioners, purely on merit instead of political consideration. Moreover, while notifying them as district magistrates it must be assured that they have worked as assistant commissioner at least for three years and their track record as SDM had been excellent. If political appointees and blue eyed boys of the ruling party were appointed as DMs nothing good would come out of it.
The DMs would have to work hard to prove their worth and prove their detractors wrong who had been opposing the revival of district magistracy in the province. The government should never commit the mistake of using the DMs in the general elections to its advantage. They should have no business, whatever, with the election process. Their main concern should be enforcement of law and order,dispensation of law in the local and special legal enactments, monitoring of revenue administration so on and so forth. They should be spared from protocol duties also as a lot of their precious time is wasted in attending to the chief minister and ministers rather than addressing the problems of the common man.
The police is unhappy over the revival of district magistracy for obvious reasons. They had lobbied a great deal in the NRB in 2002 and had succeeded in making it do away with the institution of DM as it could not digest dominance of the DM and SDM in the administrative affairs of district and sub-division. The police would conspire to poke the wheels of the revived system of district magistracy.
DM is back and police is unhappy
