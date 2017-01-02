ISLAMABAD, January 2: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been voted ARY’s Person of The Year (2016), according to result of our online user-based poll.
Arynews.tv conducted an online poll, participated by hundreds of thousands of our readers.
On the eve of the New Year, noted social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi (late) and Imran were deadlocked with 30% votes each in their favour, but Khan slightly pulled ahead to 31% by the day end. Edhi got the second highest number of votes (30%), followed by ex-army chief General Raheel Sharif (25.6%).
It was interesting to note people’s liking for Arshad Khan aka ‘Chai Wala’ , who became an overnight sensation when a photographer’s Instagram shot of him working at his tea stall was shared tens of thousands of times. He got the 7th highest number of votes, leaving behind two prominent names. In 2015, then army chief Gen Sharif was named as ARY’s Person of The Year.-Agencies
Imran Khan voted ARY’s Person of The Year
