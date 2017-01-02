Monday , 2 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Imran Khan voted ARY’s Person of The Year

Imran Khan voted ARY’s Person of The Year

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 2, 2017 In News Comments Off on Imran Khan voted ARY’s Person of The Year
Imran Khan voted ARY’s Person of The Year
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

imran-khan

ISLAMABAD, January 2: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been voted ARY’s Person of The Year (2016), according to result of our online user-based poll.
Arynews.tv conducted an online poll, participated by hundreds of thousands of our readers.
On the eve of the New Year, noted social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi (late) and Imran were deadlocked with 30% votes each in their favour, but Khan slightly pulled ahead to 31% by the day end. Edhi got the second highest number of votes (30%), followed by ex-army chief General Raheel Sharif (25.6%).
It was interesting to note people’s liking for Arshad Khan aka ‘Chai Wala’ , who became an overnight sensation when a photographer’s Instagram shot of him working at his tea stall was shared tens of thousands of times. He got the 7th highest number of votes, leaving behind two prominent names. In 2015, then army chief Gen Sharif was named as ARY’s Person of The Year.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

NAB is facilitating corruption in the country: Supreme Court
COAS, Commander of National Guard of Bahrain discuss regional security
Federal govt taken sigh of relief after retirement of Gen Raheel Sharif: Chandio
CM Murad expresses reservations over federal government’s response to NAP
Imran Khan voted ARY’s Person of The Year
PTI will protest if justice is denied to Baldia factory victims
Masood urges UK govt to play role in resolving longstanding Kashmir issue
Sethi promises West Indies will tour Pakistan, with a caveat
BCCI president Anurag Thakur removed from post by Indian SC
IS kills 24 in Baghdad blast, cuts road to Mosul
2017 will be the year of justice: Imran Khan
UN Security Council rejects India’s anti-Pakistan proposal

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions