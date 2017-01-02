Federal govt taken sigh of relief after retirement of Gen Raheel Sharif: Chandio

KARACHI, January 2: : Sindh’s Information minister Maula Bux Chandio on Monday stated that the federal government had taken sigh of relief after retirement of Gen. Raheel Sharif.
Addressing media personnel after the apex committee meeting concluded, Chandio said that CM Sindh had expressed his reservations at the attitude of the federal government.
Chandio said that the federal government was not fulfilling its responsibilities or playing the role that it should with regard to the National Action Plan.
“The federal government has no clear policy with regard to banned militants,” he said. “The federal government has also not fulfilled its role with regard to madrassahs,” he added.
Chandio said that the federal government was also not helping the provincial government as much as it should. He further said that IG Sindh AD Khawaja was present at the apex committee and the atmosphere had been cordial.
Chandio said that the apex committee had also discussed that gains had been made with regard to restoring peace in the province. “All institutions played an equal role in establishing peace across the province,” said Chandio. The provincial apex committee meeting was called by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah. The meeting focused on the overall situation of law and order in the city as well as the ongoing Karachi operation. DG Rangers Sindh Maj. Gen. Mohammad Saeed and Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig attended the apex committee for the very first time after being promoted to their new ranks.
IG Sindh AD Khawaja also attended the Sindh apex committee meeting since his holiday ended today.
During the meeting, the provincial government demanded that a list of 94 madrassahs had been forwarded to the Interior Ministry and these madrassahs should be included in the first schedule. It was also discussed during the meeting that news pertaining to terrorists was still being broadcast by TV channels and that there was no ban on misuse of internet.
The meeting also deliberated that the federal government should crackdown on illegal factories which were manufacturing arms and shut them down. The Chief Minister also expressed concern at the rising street crimes in the city and urged IG Sindh to take actions to prevent the spread of street crimes.
“I want a street-crime free Karachi,” instructed Murad Ali Shah to IG Sindh.
CM Shah also instructed police and Rangers to start taking citizen complaints regarding street crime on their individual helplines.
“Give me suggestions for changes in the law for us to be able to present street criminals at the ATC,” said the CM. The IG Sindh and DG Rangers were also instructed to conduct a joint operation against drug mafias and report their progress to the CM on a daily basis.
Home Secretary Shakeel Mangnijo, during his briefing, informed the committee that 19 cases are being heard in military courts at the moment, and that the Sindh legal committee has also cleared nine more cases to be sent to military court, he added.
The CM instructed the home secretary to shift the anti-terrorism courts from Clifton to Central jail in Karachi. “It is difficult to spare 600 policemen every time a criminal has to be presented in front of the ATC,” remarked the CM
The committee also decided to write to the federal government and ask for a crackdown on factories and shops dealing in illegal arms in Pakistan. It was also decided that Apex Committee meetings will now be held on a monthly basis.-Online
