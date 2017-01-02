NAB is facilitating corruption in the country: Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, January 2: Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh has remarked NAB has become facilitator of people indulged in corruption.
He further remarked ” a Naib Qasid is sent to jail for taking bribe amounting to Rs 250. One who takes bribe amounting to Rs 25 million is let off. NAB has become facilitator of those who are committing corruption. Why the NAB does not get give advertisement in the news papers as “Corruption Kar lo, Corruption kara lo”.
He gave these remarks during the course of hearing of NAB law on voluntary return of money case by two members bench of SC here Monday.
NAB prosecutor told the court that this law was not framed by NAB.
Justice Amir Hani Muslim remarked ” NAB has not enacted law but it is misusing this law. Why the NAB does not catch some big fish.
Prosecutor NAB said directives are received from the subordinate courts that arrangement be made for voluntary return of money.
Justice Amir Hani Muslim inquired” why you don’t challenge such decisions in the court.
Justice Amir Hani Muslim further remarked ” tell us are NAB, FIA and Anti corruption enjoying equal powers. Government should give its stance with regard to voluntary return of money. NAB has misused the law of voluntary return.
He observed ” this is voluntary return of money that the person who has committed corruption should himself come up and say ” I have committed this corruption and get this money from me. If court gives wrong orders in the case of voluntary return of money then it should be challenged.
Prosecutor NAB told the court ” when NAB caught big fish then the media started beating the drum of Rs 40 billion. Even the budget of Balochistan province is not Rs 40 billion.
Attorney general told the court that NAB sent letters to electricity bills defaulters. A committee led by law minister is reviewing the law on voluntary return of money.
Justice Amir Hani Muslim remarked ” at what pace the work is being done it seems it will take one year to complete this job.,
Counsel for NAB told the court that government wrote a letter to NAB for recovering outstanding electricity bills from defaulters then NAB complied with it.
Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked ” government wrote the letter under what law. Is NAB recovery officer. Who goes for voluntary return confesses his offence and how can he stay restored on his post who confesses his offence. The court ordered for fixing this case before a 3-member bench for hearing. The court sought government stance on voluntary return of money law. The court directed the attorney general to present the stance of government on voluntary return of money law within a week.
The hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks. -Online
