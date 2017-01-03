Tuesday , 3 January 2017
The World’s Busiest Businessman Prime Minister

Posted date : January 3, 2017
The World’s Busiest Businessman Prime Minister
There is a growing concern in some quarters that the reason Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has defied all criticism, and given complete deaf ear to all demands, regarding the appointment of a full-fledged Foreign Minister to deal with the intricate as well as challenging issues that are regularly surfacing in the world, is that he has a predetermined agenda under his belt to deliver Pakistan one day to the forces that want India to lead the challenge to China for the leadership of the region. Precisely why that despite all the tensions created in South Asia due to India’s aggressive acts against Pakistan, and the subvertive activities of the Indian agents like Kulbhushan Yadav to destabilize Pakistan, Mian Nawaz Sharif has restricted his ‘condemnation’ of India to formal diplomatic statements that are mostly issued to be thrown into dustbins.
Dawn ‘news-story-feed’ issue was just a glimpse of how our Prime Minister’s office was serving the cause of the Indian government by bringing Pakistan Army into international disrepute.
By depending upon part-time hirelings like Sartaj Aziz and Fatimi to run the foreign office, Mian Nawaz Sharif is actually keeping his options open. Meanwhile he has been enjoying his foreign travels at a regularity and at a price that is simply unprecedented. A report has revealed that he has made around 75 excursions abroad— quite clearly not for the reasons of ‘foreign-policy-shaping’ but for doing ‘prospecting’ work for his business operations. He should be today the world’s busiest “Businessman Prime Minister”…….

