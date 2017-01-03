China desires to take relationship with Pakistan to new heights: Xi Jinping

Tuesday , 3 January 2017
ISLAMABAD, January 3: Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed the desire to take existing bilateral relationship with Pakistan to new heights.
He expressed the desire in a message to President Mamnoon Hussain on his birthday.
In reply, President thanked his Chinese counterpart for extending good wishes.
He said role of President Xi Jinping in bringing Pakistan and China relationship more close is very important.
He said Pakistan and China are not only reliable friends but also strategic partners.
President Hussain said Pakistan values its friendship with China which is all weathers and trusted friend of Pakistan.-Online

