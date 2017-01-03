SRINAGAR, January 3: The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one youth in Baramulla district of the occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.
The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Haritar in Sopore area of the district. Meanwhile, the united resistance leadership has vowed to continue protests against issuance of domicile certificates to Hindu refugees.
In a statement, the joint resistance leadership stated that, “Issuance of domicile certificates, court orders regarding the sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir and allowing Indian banks to confiscate and hold properties in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of life and death for the people of Kashmir.”
Pro-freedom leaders at a rally and sit-in held in Aabi Guzar, Srinagar under joint resistance leadership called the issuance of domicile certificates to non locals and recent court order of Indian Supreme Court on Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act a conspiracy to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the protest, the participants chanted pro-freedom slogans and also raised issues related to the ill-treatment of Kashmiri inmates in jails, police stations and interrogation centres.
The speakers at a seminar in Jammu said resolution of long standing Kashmir dispute lies in dialogue between India, Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the seminar, they said resolutions of the United Nations provide basis for settlement of Kashmir dispute. -DNA
Indian troops martyr one youth in Baramulla
SRINAGAR, January 3: The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one youth in Baramulla district of the occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.
The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Haritar in Sopore area of the district. Meanwhile, the united resistance leadership has vowed to continue protests against issuance of domicile certificates to Hindu refugees.
In a statement, the joint resistance leadership stated that, “Issuance of domicile certificates, court orders regarding the sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir and allowing Indian banks to confiscate and hold properties in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of life and death for the people of Kashmir.”
Pro-freedom leaders at a rally and sit-in held in Aabi Guzar, Srinagar under joint resistance leadership called the issuance of domicile certificates to non locals and recent court order of Indian Supreme Court on Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act a conspiracy to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the protest, the participants chanted pro-freedom slogans and also raised issues related to the ill-treatment of Kashmiri inmates in jails, police stations and interrogation centres.
The speakers at a seminar in Jammu said resolution of long standing Kashmir dispute lies in dialogue between India, Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the seminar, they said resolutions of the United Nations provide basis for settlement of Kashmir dispute. -DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Maryam not the trustee but a beneficiary ...
January 3, 2017
Govt aware of kidnapping reports of Pakistanis ...
January 3, 2017
Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations ...
January 3, 2017
Javed Hashmi’s statement aimed at maligning Army: ...
January 3, 2017