Tuesday , 3 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Conflict among institutions will damage the state: Khurshid

Conflict among institutions will damage the state: Khurshid

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 3, 2017 In News Comments Off on Conflict among institutions will damage the state: Khurshid
Conflict among institutions will damage the state: Khurshid
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

kashmir-issue-compromised-owing-to-pm-s-personal-relations-with-india-khurshid-shah-1469017426-9984ISLAMABAD, January 3: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA), Khurshid Shah has warned on Tuesday that conflict among national institutions would damage the state.
While talking to the media, Shah said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would start an anti-government movement this month for leaders’ alleged corruption. He said that Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in Panama Leaks case would decide whether corruption is to be eradicated in the country or not.
He requested the top court to take suo-moto action if there were objectionable practices in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Shah rubbished the rumours that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won’t be able to take key decisions after Asif Ali Zardari, former president’s return to the country. The opposition leader warned Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan of moving to court if he levels allegations of any sort against him one more time. -NNI

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Maryam not the trustee but a beneficiary owner of the companies: Imran Khan
Govt aware of kidnapping reports of Pakistanis in Turkey: Foreign Office
Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Bahrain: PM
Javed Hashmi’s statement aimed at maligning Army: Lt Gen (Retd) Tariq Khan
Conflict among institutions will damage the state: Khurshid
PM and his children change legal team in Panama Leaks case
Indian troops martyr one youth in Baramulla
China desires to take relationship with Pakistan to new heights: Xi Jinping
Australia in command of SCG Test after Warner and Renshaw centuries
Supreme Court remarks about NAB voice of entire nation: Sirajul Haq
Hundreds of Afghan Shias protest against killings by Islamic State
NAB is facilitating corruption in the country: Supreme Court

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions