Govt aware of kidnapping reports of Pakistanis in Turkey: Foreign Office

Govt aware of kidnapping reports of Pakistanis in Turkey: Foreign Office
Govt aware of reports about kidnapping of Pakistanis for ransom in Turkey: FO

ISLAMABAD, January 3: Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria on Tuesday said that the Government is aware of the media reports regarding kidnapping of Pakistani young men for ransom in Turkey.
In a statement, he said the diplomatic missions of Pakistan in Ankara and Istanbul have taken necessary measures to apprise the Turkish authorities, who are extending cooperation.
The Spokesman said we are also in touch with concerned quarters in Pakistan to gather further details in the matter with the view to address the issue. Human traffickers kidnapped four Pakistani youngsters in Turkey and have demanded Rs. 2 million each for their release.
According to details, the four youngsters named Zeeshan, Abid, Ashfaq and Adeel were seeking employment in Turkey when they were kidnapped the human smugglers.
All four of the abducted persons hail from Gujranwala. The Pakistani nationals were subjected to severe torture and its video clip was shot as well.
The kidnappers demanded ransom from the parents of the kidnapped persons through the telephone. When the loved ones refused to believe them, they filmed the torture of their children and sent it on their mobile phones.
The families have appealed the federal government to come to their aid and get their loved ones released from captivity. -DNA

